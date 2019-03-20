Bank Ozk (OZK) Rating Reiterated by Brean Capital

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Brean Capital in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Bank Ozk in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Bank Ozk to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Bank Ozk stock opened at $30.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $51.48.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.08 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 34.51%. On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,274,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,842,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

