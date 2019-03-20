Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 486,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 10.81% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000.

NYSEARCA:JKF opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.44 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

