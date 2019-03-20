Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 27,947 Shares of Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,463,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $47,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 48,000.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.99% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel J. Mitchell purchased 25,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,023.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,123 shares of company stock worth $110,934 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

