Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,220,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 257,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $49,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 883,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,328,136.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 76.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CLR opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Continental Resources had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

