Bank of America Corp DE Has $273.48 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Stryker were worth $273,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $196.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $196.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $5,428,828.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $901,844.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,145 shares of company stock worth $12,803,114 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.46.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

