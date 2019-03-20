Bank of America Corp DE Has $246.23 Million Position in BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,098,965 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.32% of BHP Group worth $246,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BHP Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in BHP Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 780,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,671,000 after acquiring an additional 243,300 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in BHP Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 91,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in BHP Group by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 306,079 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

BHP opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

