Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2,345.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,563,977 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,471,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2,719.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,310,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,442 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,638,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 168.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,840,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $303.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/bank-of-america-corp-bac-shares-sold-by-lathrop-investment-management-corp.html.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.