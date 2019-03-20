Banco de Chile Plans Special Dividend of $1.06 (BCH)

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.0575 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Banco de Chile has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Banco de Chile has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco de Chile to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Banco de Chile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

