Balfour Beatty (BBY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Balfour Beatty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 345 ($4.51).

Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 274 ($3.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of GBX 230.60 ($3.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 318.60 ($4.16).

Balfour Beatty plc finances, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

