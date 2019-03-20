Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 3,090 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,956,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,413,000 after buying an additional 5,196,952 shares in the last quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp raised its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 1,591,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,608,000 after buying an additional 147,394 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,997,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,520,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter.
EMB stock opened at $109.21 on Wednesday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $112.92.
iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
Featured Article: Bollinger Bands
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.