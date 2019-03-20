B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,469,816,000 after buying an additional 6,620,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,469,816,000 after buying an additional 6,620,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,231,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,095,110,000 after buying an additional 2,497,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,493,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,614,000 after buying an additional 1,126,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,477,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,854,000 after buying an additional 1,032,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Argus raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Pfizer stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Pfizer news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 100,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $4,376,516.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 390,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,992,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $357,831.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,450.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,526 shares of company stock worth $13,704,089. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

