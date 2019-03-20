Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing novel therapies for the management of pain and other central nervous system disorders. Its product candidate portfolio consists of AXS-02 and AXS-05 which are in clinical trial stage. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “positive” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. 1,326,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,920. The firm has a market cap of $381.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.41. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $871,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 908,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 360,986 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.