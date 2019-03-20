Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 10,673,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 3,989,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Get Avinger alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.04.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 353.82% and a negative net margin of 358.74%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Avinger Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avinger stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 1,918.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,964 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.08% of Avinger worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Avinger (AVGR) Trading Down 7.8%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/avinger-avgr-trading-down-7-8.html.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.