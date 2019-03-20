Avery Dennison (AVY) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $82.89 and a 52 week high of $116.35.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total value of $1,549,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,952.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 83,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $8,970,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,432.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,664 shares of company stock worth $25,593,024. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

