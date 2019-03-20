AutoCanada (ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.50 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.46.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$11.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $321.88 million and a PE ratio of -9.05. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$8.36 and a 12-month high of C$23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. AutoCanada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.53%.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

