AutoCanada (ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Tuesday.
Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.50 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.46.
AutoCanada stock opened at C$11.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $321.88 million and a PE ratio of -9.05. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$8.36 and a 12-month high of C$23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.
