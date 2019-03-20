Auryn Resources (AUG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.60 target price on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUG opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Auryn Resources has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auryn Resources stock. U S Global Investors Inc boosted its stake in Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc owned about 1.66% of Auryn Resources worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

