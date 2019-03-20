Aurora Cannabis (ACBFF) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 3.50

Media stories about Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) have been trending very positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Aurora Cannabis earned a media sentiment score of 3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $12.53.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

