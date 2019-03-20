Atossa Genetics (ATOS) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $3.51. Atossa Genetics shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 118779 shares changing hands.

ATOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Genetics stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 405.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,064 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Atossa Genetics worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

