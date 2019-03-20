ATN International (ATNI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ATN International in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.02 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of ATN International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ATN International has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $886.42 million, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.37.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. ATN International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $107.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 million.

In related news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 3,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $216,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,158.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ATN International by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ATN International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ATN International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. The company offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local telephone and data, video, and long-distance voice services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications, and wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers.

