Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Stake Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 146.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Atlassian by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Atlassian by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,606.00, a P/E/G ratio of 99.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $113.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.28 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

