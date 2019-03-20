AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Holdings Lowered by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Main First Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

