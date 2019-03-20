Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 164.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 66,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $169,521.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,837.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/assured-guaranty-ltd-ago-shares-bought-by-captrust-financial-advisors.html.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.