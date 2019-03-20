Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Position Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,877 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,465,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,102,000 after buying an additional 304,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,465,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,102,000 after buying an additional 304,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,228,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,365,000 after buying an additional 272,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Associated Banc by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,724,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,245,000 after buying an additional 344,594 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,026,000 after buying an additional 377,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.50 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Associated Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $29.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.13 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $77,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $680,605.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

