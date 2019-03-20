ASML Holding NV (ASML) Holdings Raised by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 219.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1,064.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $190.16 on Wednesday. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $2.3856 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $1.72. This represents a yield of 1%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/asml-holding-nv-asml-holdings-raised-by-old-mission-capital-llc.html.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.