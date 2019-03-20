Ashford (AINC) Earns News Impact Rating of 1.33

Press coverage about Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ashford earned a daily sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of AINC stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864. Ashford has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $97.50.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

