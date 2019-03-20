Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Shares Down 1.7%

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. 16,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,681,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASNA. BidaskClub cut Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Ascena Retail Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ascena Retail Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $256.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Ascena Retail Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ascena Retail Group Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 195,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ascena Retail Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,828,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Ascena Retail Group in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 331,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 136,073 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 58,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,512 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

