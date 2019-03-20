Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP Invests $702,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,294,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,115,000 after acquiring an additional 732,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,547,000 after acquiring an additional 476,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,693,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 222.5% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 197,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 136,419 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, insider Jerry Moyes sold 1,173,680 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $29,318,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shannon Breen sold 1,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $34,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,510,508 shares of company stock worth $40,515,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

