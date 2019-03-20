Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,153 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $347,396.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,315.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

