Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,957 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,648,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236,342 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5,779.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,625,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,852 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $71,576,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,283,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,873 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,521,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $68.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $372,578.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $147,230.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 48,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,804 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/arete-wealth-advisors-llc-acquires-1957-shares-of-colgate-palmolive-cl.html.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.