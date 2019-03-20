Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARCT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.11. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 91.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, develops nucleic acid medicines to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics.

