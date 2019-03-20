Arconic Inc (ARNC) Receives $23.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arconic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.25 to $18.26 in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

In other Arconic news, CEO John C. Plant bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $635,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,601.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Plant bought 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,350.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at $528,024.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 280,000 shares of company stock worth $5,192,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 114.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 22.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Arconic by 9.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 4.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

ARNC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.01. 51,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.48. Arconic has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $24.55.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

