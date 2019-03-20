Arconic Inc (ARNC) Receives $23.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.93.
A number of brokerages have commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arconic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.25 to $18.26 in a report on Thursday, December 20th.
In other Arconic news, CEO John C. Plant bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $635,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,601.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Plant bought 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,350.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at $528,024.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 280,000 shares of company stock worth $5,192,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
ARNC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.01. 51,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.48. Arconic has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $24.55.
Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.
Arconic Company Profile
Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.
