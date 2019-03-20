Aquis Exchange (AQX) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday.

AQX stock opened at GBX 572.50 ($7.48) on Wednesday. Aquis Exchange has a 52-week low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 620 ($8.10). The firm has a market cap of $158.25 million and a PE ratio of -18.00.

Aquis Exchange Plc operates equities exchange and multilateral trading facility, and provides technology services in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Technologies, and Aquis Market Data. The Aquis Exchange division operates a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic.

