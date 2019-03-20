Approach Resources (AREX) Rating Lowered to Sell at EuroPacific Canada

EuroPacific Canada lowered shares of Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Approach Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Approach Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.38.

NASDAQ:AREX opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $102.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.89. Approach Resources has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.26.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.16 million. Approach Resources had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Approach Resources will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Approach Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

