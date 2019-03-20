Appian Corp (APPN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Appian by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Appian by 32.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Appian by 54.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Appian in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. Appian Corp has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Appian had a negative return on equity of 87.66% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Corp will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 38,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,386,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $96,495.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 365,745 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,985 and have sold 91,704 shares valued at $3,317,548. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Appian from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Appian to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

