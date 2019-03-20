AppFolio Inc (APPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPF. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $436,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $1,854,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 80.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 34,491 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 482.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. 30.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPF traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.29. The stock had a trading volume of 43,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,039. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

