Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) Receives $17.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

AINV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

AINV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 66,540 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 40,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,445,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 234,696 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

