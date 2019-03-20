APIS Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, APIS has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. APIS has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and $490,145.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016172 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00060815 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000743 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,873,324,621 tokens. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official . The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

