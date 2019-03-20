Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Shares Sold by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Apellis Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.4% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,914.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 20,097 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 49,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on APLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 441,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.37. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.89.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

