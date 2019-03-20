Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Holdings Lifted by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 483,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 208,431 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $21,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

NYSE:AIV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,642. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.44 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 68.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,928,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,365 shares in the company, valued at $18,645,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $39,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,177 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIV. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

