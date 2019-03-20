Antofagasta plc (ANTO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 958.20 ($12.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.43. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,171.50 ($15.31). The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Antofagasta to an “add” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 855.36 ($11.18).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

