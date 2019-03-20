Anthony Folger Sells 1,611 Shares of Carbonite Inc (CARB) Stock

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $39,598.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Folger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Anthony Folger sold 1,611 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $37,181.88.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Anthony Folger sold 2,224 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $56,867.68.

On Monday, February 11th, Anthony Folger sold 1,924 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $46,329.92.

On Monday, February 4th, Anthony Folger sold 2,240 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $64,467.20.

On Monday, January 28th, Anthony Folger sold 2,109 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $58,313.85.

Carbonite stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $842.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Carbonite Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.53 million. Carbonite had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 24.20%. Carbonite’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carbonite Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carbonite by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carbonite by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Carbonite by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Carbonite by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Carbonite by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Carbonite from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carbonite to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

