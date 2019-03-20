ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) COO Sells $63,542.65 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith sold 4,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $63,542.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 571,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,697. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and service professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

