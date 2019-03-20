Andrew Gelb Sells 38,625 Shares of First Data Corp (FDC) Stock

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) insider Andrew Gelb sold 38,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $1,000,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FDC opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. First Data Corp has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. First Data had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of First Data by 335.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 55,044 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Data by 24.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of First Data by 10.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 68,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Data during the third quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of First Data during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded First Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, December 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on First Data from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens downgraded First Data from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.98.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

