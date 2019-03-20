Andrew Formica Acquires 18,255 Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP) Stock

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) insider Andrew Formica purchased 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £64,257.60 ($83,963.94).

Andrew Formica also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Andrew Formica purchased 150,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £553,500 ($723,245.79).

Shares of JUP stock opened at GBX 356.30 ($4.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 497.40 ($6.50).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 344 ($4.49) to GBX 357 ($4.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 407.17 ($5.32).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

