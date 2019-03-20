Anaplan Inc (PLAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.71 million. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,615,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,222,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,404. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.91. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $41.42.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

