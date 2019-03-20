Analyzing Varian Medical Systems (VAR) and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (CLPBY)

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Varian Medical Systems and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varian Medical Systems $2.92 billion 4.25 $149.90 million $4.42 30.91 COLOPLAST A/S/ADR $2.63 billion 8.13 $614.43 million $0.29 37.21

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Varian Medical Systems. Varian Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COLOPLAST A/S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Varian Medical Systems and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varian Medical Systems 12.28% 26.18% 12.44% COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 23.17% 70.14% 31.57%

Dividends

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Varian Medical Systems does not pay a dividend. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Varian Medical Systems and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varian Medical Systems 1 3 5 0 2.44 COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $128.43, suggesting a potential downside of 6.01%. Given Varian Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Varian Medical Systems is more favorable than COLOPLAST A/S/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

Varian Medical Systems has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Varian Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Varian Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems beats COLOPLAST A/S/ADR on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy after loaders, treatment accessories, and quality assurance software; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physicians' offices, medical oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Proton Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services products and systems for delivering proton therapy for the treatment of cancer. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Siemens AG to co-develop new imaging and treatment solutions. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as SpeediCath catheters that offer catherisation for both genders; Peristeen, an anal irrigation system for controlled emptying of the bowels; and Conveen Active urine bags. In addition, it provides wound care products, such as foam dressings under the Biatain brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand, as well as skin care products, such as bathing and cleansing products, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. It offers disposable products that include prostate catheters and stents used before, during, and after surgery under the Porgès brand; vaginal slings to restore continence; synthetic mesh products to treat weak pelvic floor; and penile implants for men. The company supplies its products to hospitals, institutions, wholesalers, and pharmacies; and directly to users. Coloplast A/S was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

