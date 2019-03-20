Analyzing ANSELL LTD/S (ANSLY) & Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) and Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANSELL LTD/S and Varian Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSELL LTD/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Varian Medical Systems $2.92 billion 4.25 $149.90 million $4.42 30.91

Varian Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ANSELL LTD/S.

Profitability

This table compares ANSELL LTD/S and Varian Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSELL LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Varian Medical Systems 12.28% 26.18% 12.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ANSELL LTD/S and Varian Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSELL LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Varian Medical Systems 1 3 5 0 2.44

Varian Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $128.43, suggesting a potential downside of 6.01%. Given Varian Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Varian Medical Systems is more favorable than ANSELL LTD/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Varian Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Varian Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems beats ANSELL LTD/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANSELL LTD/S

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients. This segment's products include medical exam gloves, general disposable gloves, surgical gloves, event protection and sharps safety products, O.R. turnover solutions, patient positioners, staff and patient ergonomics, silver barrier dressings, outer dressings, medical specialty gloves, safety essentials, and fluid and trip management products, as well as burn and wound care products. It also distributes single use gloves used in industrial applications, including chemical, food services, life sciences, electronics, and automotive aftermarket. This segment offers its products under the Microflex, SANDEL, MICROTOUCH, GAMMEX, ENCORE, ANSELL MEDICAL, MEDI-GRIP, TouchNTuff, and Marigold brands for acute care hospitals, emergency services, alternate care, and dentistry and veterinary clinics. The Industrial segment provides hand, foot, and body protection solutions for industrial worker environments and specialty applications, including the automotive, chemical, food processing, life sciences, machinery and equipment, metal fabrication, mining, and oil and gas industries. The company was formerly known as Pacific Dunlop Limited and changed its name to Ansell Limited in 2002. Ansell Limited was founded in 1888 and is based in Richmond, Australia.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy after loaders, treatment accessories, and quality assurance software; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physicians' offices, medical oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Proton Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services products and systems for delivering proton therapy for the treatment of cancer. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Siemens AG to co-develop new imaging and treatment solutions. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

