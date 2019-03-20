Analysts Set Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) PT at $57.78

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.78.

Several analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 66,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,125. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Joseph V. Tripodi bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.45 per share, for a total transaction of $74,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.60 per share, with a total value of $46,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 214,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 63,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,425,000 after buying an additional 484,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

