Analysts Set SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) Target Price at $19.00

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SDVKY shares. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Bank of America raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

Get SANDVIK AB/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,704. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 338.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.