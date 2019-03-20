Analysts Set Rio Tinto plc (RIO) PT at $4,258.05

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,308.50 ($56.30).

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($54.23) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($58.15) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,090 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,327 ($56.54), for a total transaction of £566,404.30 ($740,107.54).

Shares of RIO stock traded down GBX 95.50 ($1.25) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,209.50 ($55.00). 3,147,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.34. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,541 ($59.34).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 319.51 ($4.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $96.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as industrial minerals, such as borates, titanium dioxide, and salt.

